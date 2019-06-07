'Fruitless for me to attend NITI Aayog meeting': Mamata to PM Modi

Banerjee described it as an unproductive exercise for her since the government’s think-tank does not really have any financial powers.

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday refused to fly down to Delhi for NITI Aayog meeting on June 15. She described it as an unproductive exercise for her since the government’s think-tank does not really have any financial powers.

“Given that the NITI Aaayog has no financial powers and the power to support state plans it is fruitless for me to attend the meeting,” Mamata said in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to news agency ANI.