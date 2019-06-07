Friday, Jun 07, 2019 | Last Update : 04:14 PM IST

India, All India

Former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar deposes before CBI

PTI
Published : Jun 7, 2019, 2:38 pm IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2019, 2:38 pm IST

In April, the CBI had told the Supreme Court that Kumar's custodial interrogation was necessary.

The senior police officer was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of West Bengal Police before the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case. (Photo: File)
 The senior police officer was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of West Bengal Police before the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: Former commissioner of Kolkata Police Rajeev Kumar Friday appeared before the CBI in connection with the multi-crore Saradha scam, that left thousands of small investors in the lurch.

Kumar, who is presently the additional director general of police in the CID, reached the CBI office in the morning to face questioning by the agency officials for the second time, sources in the agency said.

In February, Kumar had been interrogated by CBI officials in Shillong under directions of the Supreme Court which had asked him to cooperate with the probing agency.

The senior police officer was heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of West Bengal Police before the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case. The premier investigative agency had last month issued a lookout notice against Kumar and directed all airports and immigration authorities to alert it if they spot him leaving the country.

Kumar, who recently moved the Calcutta High Court seeking quashing of the CBI notice against him, was granted protection from coercive action till July 10 but was asked to cooperate with the agency in an investigation into the case. In April, the CBI had told the Supreme Court that Kumar's custodial interrogation was necessary as he was not cooperating in the probe and was "evasive" and "arrogant" in answering the queries put to him during questioning.

Tags: rajeev kumar, cbi, saradha scam
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on June 20. (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of parliament session, government reaches out to Opposition

‘The coalition government will successfully complete its five-year term. Any talk of mid-term polls now is irrelevant,’ Kumaraswamy also said. (Photo: File)

Govt will complete full term, says Kumaraswamy after son speaks of polls

A postmortem was conducted under the supervision of a three-doctor team which confirmed that she was strangulated but ruled out the possibility of rape, the police said. (Photo: ANI)

#JusticeforTwinkle: Victim's mother urges PM Modi, Yogi to hang accused

During interrogation, Mushtaq Ahmed Malik (38), from Doda district, and Nadeem Akhter (24), from Kathua district, revealed to security officials that they were also being guided by their handlers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. (Photo: Representational)

Major ISI plot to revive militancy in Jammu foiled, 6 arrested

MOST POPULAR

1

Collector gives up air conditioners for malnourished children

2

Fishnet bikini: The hottest new trend in swimwear

3

Indian-American activist storms on stage, shouts at Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

4

Does the Nokia 2.2 fit in contemporary universe of budget smartphones?

5

Kerala lottery results to be declared today; first prize worth Rs 80 lakh

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

more

ALSO FROMLife

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham