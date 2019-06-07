Friday, Jun 07, 2019 | Last Update : 07:32 PM IST

30-year army veteran detained on charges of being 'foreigner', gets bail

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 7, 2019, 7:25 pm IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2019, 7:25 pm IST

On behalf of retired Indian Army soldier noted lawyer Indira Jaising of Supreme Court was present in Court room.

Guwahati: The Guwahati High Court granted bail to the retired Indian Army soldier Mohammad Sanaulla who was declared as an illegal immigrant by a tribunal and at present lodged in a detention camp in Goalpara district in Assam.

The court also issued notice to the Election Commission, the Assam government, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) authorities and others.

It is expected that on Saturday retired Mohammad Sanaulla will come out of the detention camp after completing some of necessary formalities. However, the court will continue trial on earlier charges of the foreigners’ tribunal and hearings on the petition.

Before getting arrested for being an accused of foreigner who has been living illegally in the nation, Mohammad Sanaulla had served the Indian Army for 30 years and after joined the Assam Border Police.

