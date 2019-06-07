Friday, Jun 07, 2019 | Last Update : 10:47 AM IST

3 Kottayam hospitals booked for 'denying' treatment to 62-year-old H1N1 patient

ANI
The three hospitals have, however, denied the allegations made by Renimol.

In a statement, one of the private hospitals said their emergency team attended to the patient in the ambulance, but there were no ventilators available.
 In a statement, one of the private hospitals said their emergency team attended to the patient in the ambulance, but there were no ventilators available. (Representational Image)

Kottayam: The Kottayam Police has registered a case against three hospitals, including Kottayam Medical College and two other private hospitals after a woman claimed that her father died as he was denied treatment by the three hospitals.

The case was filed based on a complaint lodged by K Renimol, who alleged that her father, Jacob Thomas - an H1N1 patient - was denied treatment by the three hospitals and died due to the alleged negligence.

Speaking to media on Thursday, Renimol, a native of Idukki, said, "I don't want this to happen to anyone. I went to three hospitals and my father was alive since we were giving him chest compressions. But no one could save my father as no one attended to him. We were just sent from one hospital to another. I am approaching legal remedies."

Thomas was admitted in a private hospital at Kattappana in Idukki district of Kerala, from where he was taken to Kottayam Medical College for better treatment. Upon allegedly being denied treatment there, Renimol said her father was taken to a private hospital, where the family faced the same situation.

The 62-year-old was then taken to a third hospital, but they too were allegedly hesitant to admit Thomas. He later passed away in the ambulance.

The three hospitals have, however, denied the allegations made by Renimol.

In a statement, one of the private hospitals said their emergency team attended to the patient in the ambulance, but there were no ventilators available. Owing to this, Jacob was referred to another hospital.

The Kerala Health Department has ordered an inquiry into the matter.

