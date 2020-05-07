Thursday, May 07, 2020 | Last Update : 03:37 PM IST

44th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

53,045

3,010

Recovered

15,331

894

Deaths

1,787

94

Maharashtra167583094651 Gujarat66251500396 Delhi5532154265 Tamil Nadu4829151635 Rajasthan3355173995 Madhya Pradesh33181099185 Uttar Pradesh2998113060 Andhra Pradesh177772936 Punjab152613527 West Bengal1456265144 Telangana110764829 Jammu and Kashmir7753228 Karnataka69335429 Haryana5942607 Bihar5421884 Kerala5034694 Odisha205612 Jharkhand127373 Chandigarh124211 Tripura6420 Uttarakhand61391 Chhatisgarh59360 Assam46351 Himachal Pradesh43343 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry960 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Neighbouring cities deny entry to locals employed in Mumbai

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : May 7, 2020, 11:21 am IST
Updated : May 7, 2020, 11:26 am IST

According to the civic officials, the Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring areas are on rise due to the infections coming from the BMC limits

Workers clean drains at Vashi ahead of pre-monsoon season, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)
 Workers clean drains at Vashi ahead of pre-monsoon season, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)

Mumbai: Mumbai, the city with the highest number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, is facing stigmatisation due to the fear factor over the dreaded virus. The neighbouring cities have issued prohibitory orders to their local residents, who work for essential services in Mumbai, denying them entry in their jurisdiction.

The civic bodies of Kalyan-Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath and Kulgaon-Badlapur – the satellite cities of the metropolis – have issued orders prohibiting the movement of local residents working in Mumbai from May 8.

However, following the furore, the municipal corporations of Kalyan-Dombivali and Ulhasnagar have put their orders on hold. The municipal councils of Ambernath and Kulgaon-Badlapur are also expected to follow suit, said local MP Shrikant Shinde from the Shiv Sena.

He said, “The concept behind these prohibitory orders was to curb the spread of coronavirus. There are a large number of people who visit Mumbai for work. We are trying to arrange their accommodation near their establishments. Talks are on with the BMC chief on this issue. Though they will not be forced, even if 50 per cent of these people decide to stay in Mumbai during the lockdown period, it will be a great help in containing the pandemic.”

The Kalyan-Dombivali municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi had appealed to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other establishments to arrange for the stay of their local residents, who travel to Mumbai. The Ambernath and Badlapur municipal councils too had said that the accommodation arrangement for people going to Mumbai for work will be made by the BMC. The civic bodies of all the four cities had asked all such employees to register their names online.

According to the civic officials of these cities, the Covid-19 cases in these areas are on rise due to the infections coming from the BMC limits. The family members of these employees are also found to be infected with coronavirus. Hence, the decision to deny entry to these people was taken to ensure the safety of their family and neighbourhood.

A BMC staffer said, “Though we are risking our lives by daily going to Mumbai, it’s a part of our duty. We are scared of infection, but staying away from the family will also be difficult.”

Social activist Anil Galgali said that the decision to deny entry to those, who travel to Mumbai, has created confusion in the minds of government employees, who are fighting tirelessly against the virus. The government should act promptly on this, he added

Tags: mumbai, kalyan-dombivali, ulhasnagar, ambernath, kulgaon-badlapur, brihanmumbai municipal corporation (bmc), anil galgali, coronavirus, covid-19, workers
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

The gas leak took place from two 5,000-tonne tanks that had been left unattended due to the coronavirus lockdown since late March.(Photo: Narayana Rao)

Styrene gas leak in Vizag brings back memories of a Bhopal morning

File image of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

What after May 17: Sonia Gandhi questions Centre

Representational image. (PTI)

Rising covid tally in BSF sets off alarm bells

Representational image. (PTI)

Boozers throng liquor shops in coronavirus-hit Madhya Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

2

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

3

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

4

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

5

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham