Parliament Budget session adjourned sine die ahead of schedule

PTI
Published : Apr 7, 2022, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2022, 12:27 pm IST

Key bills passed during the session like the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill and the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill

The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 31 and the first half ended on February 11 after the presentation of the Union Budget. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Budget session of the Parliament concluded on Thursday, a day ahead of the schedule. The second half of the Budget Session began on March 14. According to the original schedule, the session was to conclude on April 8. The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 31 and the first half ended on February 11 after the presentation of the Union Budget.

As soon as the Lok Sabha met for the day, Speaker Om Birla made the valedictory reference, summing up the proceedings of the session. He later adjourned the House sine die (indefinitely).

 

Thereafter both houses of Parliament went into recess to examine the budget papers.

Besides the budgetary process, key bills passed during the session include the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill and the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill. 

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu could not read out his customary closing remarks that sum up the business conducted in the House during the session, as Shiv Sena and other opposition MPs created a ruckus.

While Shiv Sena MPs sought to raise the issue of an FIR registered against the BJP's Kirit Somaiya for allegedly siphoning of Rs 100 crore collected from people as donations for saving aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, TMC leader Derek O'Brien said no discussion on price rise was allowed during the entire session.

 

Congress members supported the Shiv Sena, saying if the issue of price rise was not allowed for a debate, at least a discussion on this alleged scam should be taken up.

Naidu said he has allowed the matter to be raised and asked the MPs to not disturb the proceedings.

With opposition MPs unrelenting, he adjourned the proceedings sine die.

