Thursday, Apr 07, 2022 | Last Update : 01:57 AM IST

  India   All India  07 Apr 2022  India talks to Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medico returnees
India, All India

India talks to Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan for medico returnees

PTI
Published : Apr 7, 2022, 12:56 am IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2022, 12:56 am IST

Jaishankar said the Ukrainian government has offered relaxation for taking two key examinations in their medical education courses

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)
 External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

New Delhi: India is in talks with countries like Hungary, Romania, Kazakhstan and Poland for continuing the education of students evacuated from Ukraine, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

Responding to a discussion in Lok Sabha, Jaishankar said the Ukrainian government has offered relaxation for taking two key examinations in their medical education courses.

 

Talking about the future of the students, Jaishankar said, “The mandatory CROC exam was postponed to the next academic year. As for the students in the sixth year, the degrees would be accorded without taking the mandatory CROC-2 examination. The criterion would solely be academic performance,” he told the House.  

He said the Ukrainian government has decided there will be a relaxation for students with respect to promotion from the third to the fourth year. He noted that Hungary had offered to allow students evacuated from Ukraine to complete their medical courses at its universities.

“In addition to Hungary, there were offers from other countries. We have been in touch with Hungary, Romania, Kazakhstan and Poland about continuing education for the students evacuated from Ukraine. Because these countries have similar education systems,” Jaishankar said.

 

He noted that ministries of education and health were seized of the matter and were exploring ways on how those evacuated from Ukraine could continue their education.

The finance ministry has also asked banks to assess the impact of the Ukraine crisis on the educational loans offered by them to students in Ukraine, the minister told members.

“There are 1,319 students who have outstanding loans,” he said. Responding to issues flagged by members during the course of the discussion on Tuesday, the minister said some students did not leave as they thought it will disturb their education.

Several universities at that time had refused to offer online courses, he said adding that a university in Kyiv said it cannot convert to an online system.

 

“There was one in Odessa which said we can online classes till February 25 only. A university in Kharkiv -- the embassy kept calling them and even sent someone to meet -- they were not willing to meet,” he said.

Some universities suggested that students should stay back as things won't get serious, he said.

Referring to reports back then that Russia was withdrawing some of its units, Jaishankar said when he checked it personally from the Ukrainian end, they were asking students not to panic as they could control things. He said such signalling had put the students in a dilemma.

In response to Revolutionary Socialist Party member N K Premachandran drawing a contrast between advisories by the Indian embassy with that of other countries, he said the Western countries had a political approach and agenda. Their advisories did not have the same intent as ours -- the welfare of community concerns, Jaishankar said.

 

Tags: external affairs minister (eam) s. jaishankar, medical education, ukraine government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

As per the sero survey, Omicron was found in 228 out of 230 samples (99.13 per cent) collected from Mumbai. One case was of XE, and another of Kappa. (Representational Image/ PTI)

First case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses the media during a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (PTI)

Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O.P. Jindal Global University. (Image: https://jgu.edu.in/)

Jindal’s Law School ranks 70th globally, No. 1 in India

Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI file)

Centre says Fuel price up 50% in rest of world

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham