Wednesday, Apr 07, 2021 | Last Update : 12:41 PM IST

  India   All India  07 Apr 2021  India reports 1.15 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases: Biggest single-day rise so far
India, All India

India reports 1.15 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases: Biggest single-day rise so far

PTI
Published : Apr 7, 2021, 11:24 am IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2021, 11:24 am IST

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the second time in three days

A health worker takes a swab sample for a Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) at a roadside market following restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai on April 6, 2021. (Indranil Muukherjee / AFP)
 A health worker takes a swab sample for a Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) at a roadside market following restrictions imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases, in Mumbai on April 6, 2021. (Indranil Muukherjee / AFP)

New Delhi: The number of new coronavirus cases in India hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.15 lakh new infections being reported in a span of 24 hours, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,28,01,785, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The single-day rise in coronavirus cases breached the 1-lakh mark for the second time in three days.

 

A total of 1,15,736 infections were reported in a day, while the death toll increased to 1,66,177 with 630 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 28th day in row, the active cases have increased to 8,43,473 comprising 6.59 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.11 per cent, the data stated.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1, 35,926 on February 12 comprising 1.25 per cent of the total infections.    

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,17,92,135, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.30 per cent, the data stated.  

 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 25,14, 39,598 samples have been tested up to April 6 with 12,08, 339 samples being tested on Tuesday.

Tags: india covid second wave, highest single day rise in covid cases, nationwide covid-19 tally, registering steady increase for the 28th day in row
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

