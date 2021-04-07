Wednesday, Apr 07, 2021 | Last Update : 12:41 PM IST

Face masks mandatory even while driving alone: Delhi High Court

PTI
The court said the mask was like a 'suraksha kavach' (protective shield) during the prevailing pandemic

Justice Prathiba M Singh also refused to interfere with the Delhi government's decision to impose challans for not wearing a mask while driving a private vehicle alone. (PTI file photo)
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday held that wearing of a mask while driving alone in a private vehicle was mandatory during COVID-19, noting that the face covering is like a 'suraksha kavach' amid the pandemic.

Justice Prathiba M Singh also refused to interfere with the Delhi government's decision to impose challans for not wearing a mask while driving a private vehicle alone and dismissed the pleas challenging the same.

 

