Monday, Mar 07, 2022 | Last Update : 04:20 PM IST

  India   All India  07 Mar 2022  Supreme Court warns against misuse of order to get Covid-19 ex-gratia compensation
India, All India

Supreme Court warns against misuse of order to get Covid-19 ex-gratia compensation

ANI
Published : Mar 7, 2022, 1:39 pm IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2022, 1:39 pm IST

A bench headed by Justice MR Shah expressed serious concerns at fake certificates being issued by doctors

The court observed that it would order an independent probe to catch those who used fake medical certificates. (Photo: PTI)
 The court observed that it would order an independent probe to catch those who used fake medical certificates. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday warned against the misuse of its order to get ex-gratia compensation for COVID-19 death on the basis of fake medical certificate and observed that it would order an independent probe to catch those who indulged in such practice.

A bench headed by Justice MR Shah expressed serious concerns at fake certificates being issued by doctors to enable undeserving people to claim the ex-gratia compensation for COVID-19 deaths.

 

The apex court sought suggestion on a mechanism to curb fake COVID-19 death certificates, being issued to avail Rs. 50,000 ex gratia.

Our orders should not be allowed to be misused, said the bench while observing that some doctors are preparing fake certificates to justify COVID-19 deaths.

At the outset, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, mentioned the issue of fake COVID-19 certificates or fake claims and how the same can be curbed.

He suggested to the bench that there has to be a definite time limit for filing the application and availing the benefit of ex-gratia compensation by next of kin of those who have succumbed to the deadly COVID-19.

 

The Solicitor General submitted that a limitation period should now be prescribed as the process cannot go on indefinitely. "This court may direct that whoever applies gets the compensation, but there may be a direction that there should be a fixed date and it cannot be an endless proces," Mehta added.

The bench also observed that the process of application cannot go on indefinitely.

"There must be some time limit, otherwise the process will go endlessly, even for 5-6 years," said the apex court.

"Please suggest how can we curb the issue of fake certificates being issued by Doctors. It may take away someone's real opportunity", Justice Shah told senior Advocate R Basant who was appearing for the State of Kerala.

 

The bench posted the matter for hearing on March 14.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by lawyer-cum-petitioner, Gaurav Kumar Bansal, seeking an ex-gratia compensation for those family members, who died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the top court had approved the Centre's disaster management guidelines on payment of Rs 50,000 ex-gratia compensation to the next kin of those who died of Covid-19 and said the money should be disbursed within 30 days of applying.

On the previous hearing, the top court had directed all the states governments and Union Territories to appoint dedicated nodal officer, not below the rank of Deputy Secretary in the Chief Minister's Secretariat, to coordinate with the member secretary of the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) to facilitate payment of ex-gratia compensation to family members of COVID-19 victims.

 

It had said the nodal officer should ensure all eligible claimants apply for ex-gratia compensation.

Tags: supreme court (sc)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Issue regarding extra attempt to appear in exams very complicated, UPSC tells SC

FILE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in Glasgow. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi speaks to Ukraine's Zelensky, asks support in evacuation of Indians from Sumy

Puri reached Delhi on Monday along with the last batch of the evacuated Indians. (Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)

Hardeep Singh Puri reaches Delhi with last batch of students from Budapest

People celebrate the Holi festival at Ramanreti Ashram, near Mathura. (Photo: PTI)

Month long Holi celebration begins in Mathura

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham