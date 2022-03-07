Monday, Mar 07, 2022 | Last Update : 04:20 PM IST

  India   All India  07 Mar 2022  Month long Holi celebration begins in Mathura
India, All India

Month long Holi celebration begins in Mathura

ANI
Published : Mar 7, 2022, 11:27 am IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2022, 11:27 am IST

The 40-day long celebrations began with the devotes celebrating the festival with Abir Gulal, flower petals and sweet laddoos

People celebrate the Holi festival at Ramanreti Ashram, near Mathura. (Photo: PTI)
 People celebrate the Holi festival at Ramanreti Ashram, near Mathura. (Photo: PTI)

Mathura: Mathura's iconic celebration of the festival of Holi has begun with the devotees celebrating the festival at Guru Sharanand Ashram in Raman Reti of Gokul in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

The 40-day long celebrations began with the devotes celebrating the festival with Abir Gulal, flower petals and sweet laddoos.

 

"We come here every year from Delhi to celebrate Holi. From lath marr holi to pholo (flowers) ki holi, everything is celebrated here," said a devotee.

As a tradition in Raman Reti, preachers and devotees celebrate Holi with a man dressed in the attire of Lord Krishna.

"Celebrating Holi with Thakurji (God) here in Raman Reti on this auspicious occasion is luck for everyone present here," said a saint.

Tags: holi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura

Latest From India

The court observed that it would order an independent probe to catch those who used fake medical certificates. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court warns against misuse of order to get Covid-19 ex-gratia compensation

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Issue regarding extra attempt to appear in exams very complicated, UPSC tells SC

FILE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in Glasgow. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi speaks to Ukraine's Zelensky, asks support in evacuation of Indians from Sumy

Puri reached Delhi on Monday along with the last batch of the evacuated Indians. (Twitter/@HardeepSPuri)

Hardeep Singh Puri reaches Delhi with last batch of students from Budapest

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham