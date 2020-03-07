Saturday, Mar 07, 2020 | Last Update : 03:51 PM IST

India, All India

Govt for freedom of press: Javadekar on Malayalam channels ban

PTI
Published : Mar 7, 2020, 3:24 pm IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2020, 3:24 pm IST

Two malayalam TV channels were banned for reporting on Delhi violence

Representational image (Twitter)
 Representational image (Twitter)

Pune: Union Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar on saturday said the centre has lifted the 48-hour ban on two Malayalam news channels, which were suspended over their coverage of the communal violence in Delhi, and stated that the government supports the freedom of press.

Speaking to reporters in Pune in Maharashtra, Javadekar said that he would look into the matter and issue orders if necessary.

He said the prime minister has expressed concern over the entire issue.
Javadekar also advocated “responsible freedom” for media.

The 48-hour ban was imposed on Asianet News and Media One on friday for reportage that could “enhance communal disharmony” across the country.

The channels were suspended for 48 hours over their coverage of the last month's communal violence in Delhi, with the official orders saying that they covered events on february 25 in a manner that “highlighted the attack on places of worship and siding towards a particular community”.

The ministry order on Media One said that “Channel's reporting on Delhi violence seems to be biased as it is deliberately focusing on the vandalism of CAA supporters,”

Two Kerala channels were banned for 48 hours. We immediately found out what exactly happened and therefore we immediately restored the channels.”
Prakash Javadekar, Union I&B minister

The minister said that transmission of Asianet News was restored on friday night after its owner talked to him, and that of Media One on saturday morning.

He also added, “Our basic thought process is that the freedom of press is absolutely essential in the democratic set up and that is the commitment of Modi government.”

Referring to the Emergency, Javadekar said the freedom of press was suppressed in those days.

The ministry had ordered prohibition of transmission or re-transmission of Media One and Asianet News for 48 hours on any platform throughout India with effect from 7.30 pm on Friday to 7.30 pm on Sunday.

Tags: prakash javadekar, kerala, delhi violence, delhi police, asianet ban, mediaone
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

Latest From India

Representational Image (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir reports first case of Covid19

Representational image (PTI)

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Passenger travelling in a crowded metro wears a face mask in wake of the recent coronavirus cases in India (PTI)

Colleague of Hyderabad’s coronavirus patient found to be symptomatic

Jaya Prada (PTI)

Poll code Violation: NBW against Jaya Prada

MOST POPULAR

1

How to keep your phone coronavirus free: Clean it in 10 easy steps

2

A vacation on the ISS for the first space tourists likely in 2021

3

The sexy, bendy, nostalgic Motorola Razr is coming to a store near you on March 16

4

Get a pay hike by upskilling in AI, Data Science, Cloud Computing or cybersecurity

5

TikTok Developer launches Resso music app first in India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham