Saturday, Mar 07, 2020 | Last Update : 09:02 AM IST

India, All India

Dispute surfaces over face of grand alliance in Bihar

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Mar 7, 2020, 6:53 am IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2020, 6:53 am IST

The RJD, which is the largest party in the Bihar Assembly, has already officially declared the name of Mr Yadav as the face of the grand alliance.

A file photo of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 A file photo of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Patna: With Assembly elections slated to be held this year, the grand alliance in Bihar faces the daunting task of resolving the leadership issue.

While the RJD has been in favour of contesting the Bihar polls under the leadership of its leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Congress wants the AICC top leadership to take a final decision on the issue.

Congress MLC Prem Chand Mishra Friday raised the temperature in Bihar politics by suggesting that “the leader of the grand alliance will be decided at the right time by AICC president Sonia Gandhi”.

Grand alliance partners, including Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM, Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP, and Mukesh Sahani’s Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP) have also been reluctant in accepting Mr Yadav as their leader for the Assembly elections. In February, the RLSP, HAM and VIP had created a flutter by holding a meeting in Patna and floating the name of Sharad Yadav as the face of the coalition.

Mr Manjhi, along with the others, has also been urging the RJD to resolve the leadership issue through a coordination committee. In an earlier statement, Mr Manjhi had said, “The agenda is to strengthen the grand alliance in Bihar. We want all issues to be resolved by forming a coordination committee”.

On many earlier occasions, Opposition leaders in Bihar have hinted that Mr Yadav lacks the confidence and may not pose a threat to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar who has been declared as the face of the NDA.

Sources said that the Congress’s statement on the issue of leadership may create trouble in the Opposition alliance in the state ahead of the Assembly elections. The RJD, which is the largest party in the Bihar Assembly, has already officially declared the name of Mr Yadav as the face of the grand alliance.

Reacting to the issue, RJD MLA and party spokesperson Bhai Virendra said, “There is no confusion over the issue as Rahul Gandhi has already clarified that the Assembly elections in Bihar will be fought under the leadership of Mr Yadav”.

Reports suggest that the Congress has been trying to improve its base in the state, especially in areas which are currently under the BJP or JD(U) hold. Sources said that the party workers have been asked to interact with voters in order to gain in the elections.

Tags: bihar assembly elections, tejashwi yadav

Latest From India

Critics said that it is illegal to deposit Lord Jagannath’s funds in a private bank.

Concern over Rs 546 crore of Jagannath deposits

Suspended Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi (C), T N Prathapan (2L), Dean Kuriakose (R), Manicka Tagore (2R) and Gurjeet Singh Aujla (R) stage a protest at Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

TMC leader gives speech from Parliament corridor

Supreme Court of India

Land acquisition valid if compensation paid: SC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul: Resolve Cong divide on fighting the BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

How to keep your phone coronavirus free: Clean it in 10 easy steps

2

A vacation on the ISS for the first space tourists likely in 2021

3

The sexy, bendy, nostalgic Motorola Razr is coming to a store near you on March 16

4

Get a pay hike by upskilling in AI, Data Science, Cloud Computing or cybersecurity

5

TikTok Developer launches Resso music app first in India

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham