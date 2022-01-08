Saturday, Jan 08, 2022 | Last Update : 04:17 AM IST

  India   All India  07 Jan 2022  Remarkable day on vaccination front: PM Modi on 150 crore doses
Remarkable day on vaccination front: PM Modi on 150 crore doses

PTI
Published : Jan 7, 2022, 10:53 pm IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2022, 10:53 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the feat and said the inoculation drive has ensured that many lives are saved

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: With India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossing the 150 crore doses on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the feat and said the inoculation drive has ensured that many lives are saved.

"A remarkable day on the vaccination front! Congratulations to our fellow citizens on crossing the 150 crore milestone. Our vaccination drive has ensured that many lives are saved. At the same time, let us also keep following all COVID-19 related protocols," he said.

 

India is grateful to all those who have been working to make the vaccination drive a success, he said.

"We thank our doctors, scientists, innovators and the health care workers who are vaccinating the people. I urge all those eligible to get their shots. Together, let's fight COVID-19," he added.

