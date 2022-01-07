Omicron is highly transmissible but mild variant, says expert

The country has reported 2,630 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19

Kolkata: Omicron variant of coronavirus is highly transmissible but milder variant than Delta, said an expert from Kolkata Hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO, Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata said, "The third wave of COVID has come. There will be an upward curve of the number of cases and then it will gradually go down. The severity of the disease when compared to the second wave, it is clinically less severe. So far we can see, patients recover in five-six days."

"The symptoms are just like flu such as fever and weakness. Loss of smell and taste might have in some patients. There will be less hospitalization. Omicron is highly transmissible but a mild variant. It is not as problematic as the Delta variant but we still need to be careful. We do not need to panic but take precautions and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour," added Dr Basu.

India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent. With 325 more fatalities, the death toll has gone up to 48,2876.

With more than 85 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till 7 pm on Thursday, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 149.57 crore.