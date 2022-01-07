Friday, Jan 07, 2022 | Last Update : 02:48 PM IST

  India   All India  07 Jan 2022  Omicron is highly transmissible but mild variant, says expert
India, All India

Omicron is highly transmissible but mild variant, says expert

ANI
Published : Jan 7, 2022, 8:14 am IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2022, 8:14 am IST

The country has reported 2,630 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19

A health worker prepares to perform Covid-19 coronavirus screening from inside a glass booth at a round the clock testing facility in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)
  A health worker prepares to perform Covid-19 coronavirus screening from inside a glass booth at a round the clock testing facility in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)

Kolkata: Omicron variant of coronavirus is highly transmissible but milder variant than Delta, said an expert from Kolkata Hospital.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO, Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata said, "The third wave of COVID has come. There will be an upward curve of the number of cases and then it will gradually go down. The severity of the disease when compared to the second wave, it is clinically less severe. So far we can see, patients recover in five-six days."

 

"The symptoms are just like flu such as fever and weakness. Loss of smell and taste might have in some patients. There will be less hospitalization. Omicron is highly transmissible but a mild variant. It is not as problematic as the Delta variant but we still need to be careful. We do not need to panic but take precautions and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour," added Dr Basu.

India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent. With 325 more fatalities, the death toll has gone up to 48,2876.

The country has reported 2,630 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

 

With more than 85 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till 7 pm on Thursday, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 149.57 crore.

Tags: india omicron cases, omicron, omicron cases, omicron covid variant
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

In a major security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally. (PTI Photo)

Security breach: Punjab chief secretary submits report to Centre

In the video, Habib is heard telling the audience, 'If there is a shortage of water, use saliva'. (Photo: Instagram)

Muzaffarnagar: Hairstylist Jawed Habib booked for spitting on woman's hair

Junior doctors stage a protest to condemn the police action on a peaceful protest of resident doctors in Delhi who were agitating over delay in NEET counselling, at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI/File)

SC allows NEET-PG Counselling for 2021-2022 based on existing EWS, OBC reservation

Passengers wait for taxis outside the T-3 terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

India reports its second Omicron death from Odisha

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham