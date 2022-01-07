Friday, Jan 07, 2022 | Last Update : 02:48 PM IST

  India   All India  07 Jan 2022  Muzaffarnagar: Hairstylist Jawed Habib booked for spitting on woman's hair
India, All India

Muzaffarnagar: Hairstylist Jawed Habib booked for spitting on woman's hair

PTI
Published : Jan 7, 2022, 12:46 pm IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2022, 12:46 pm IST

A video of the incident, which took place at a workshop held here on January 3, went viral on social media on Thursday

In the video, Habib is heard telling the audience, 'If there is a shortage of water, use saliva'. (Photo: Instagram)
 In the video, Habib is heard telling the audience, 'If there is a shortage of water, use saliva'. (Photo: Instagram)

Muzaffarnagar: The police here have lodged an FIR against famous hairstylist Jawed Habib for spitting on a woman's hair while styling it, officials said on Friday.

A video of the incident, which took place at a workshop held here on January 3, went viral on social media on Thursday.

 

In the video, Habib is heard telling the audience, "If there is a shortage of water, use saliva".

The FIR was lodged at Mansurpur police station here on a complaint filed by Pooja Gupta, a resident of Baraut town, on whose hair Habib spat during the workshop, the police said.

Habib has been booked under Section 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour person, otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, they said.

Meanwhile, Hindu activists held a protest against Habib. They demanded action against the hairstylist.

Tags: jawed habib, muzaffarnagar
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

In a major security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally. (PTI Photo)

Security breach: Punjab chief secretary submits report to Centre

Junior doctors stage a protest to condemn the police action on a peaceful protest of resident doctors in Delhi who were agitating over delay in NEET counselling, at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati. (Photo: PTI/File)

SC allows NEET-PG Counselling for 2021-2022 based on existing EWS, OBC reservation

Passengers wait for taxis outside the T-3 terminal of Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

India reports its second Omicron death from Odisha

A health worker sanitises an ambulance outside the Covid Care Centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) village, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

India records 1,17,100 new Covid cases, highest after 214 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham