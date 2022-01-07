338 resident doctors in Maharashtra test positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 36,265 new COVID-19 cases

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 test at Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj terminus in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: A total of 338 resident doctors from various hospitals in Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last four days, said President of State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), Dr Avinash Dahiphale.

Earlier on Thursday, Maharashtra has reported 36,265 new COVID-19 cases, stated the health bulletin.

The active cases in the state on Thursday stood at 1,14,847.

Out of 36,265 new COVID-19 cases, 20,181 new infections were recorded in Mumbai. The active cases of COVID-19 in the city stood at 79,260 on Thursday.

The state also witnessed 13 COVID-related deaths yesterday.

As many as 8,907 people recovered from the infection taking the recovery tally to 65,33,154.

According to the health bulletin on yesterday, Maharashtra has reported 79 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The total cases of the new variant of COVID-19 stood at 876, out of which 381 patients have recovered.