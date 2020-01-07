Shah continues tirade, blames Rahul, Kejriwal for CAA ‘riots’

He said the AAP government and the Congress were to blame for it.

New Delhi: Continuing his tirade against the Congress Party over the amended Citizenship Act, BJP president and Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday accused senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, of “misleading the minorities” over the CAA. The BJP president also accused Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of being responsible for “riots” and “breach of the peace” in the national capital over the citizenship law. Mr Shah alleged that Mr Gandhi and Mr Kejriwal speak the “launguage of Pakistan”.

Accusing Mr Gandhi of identifying himself with rioters, Mr Shah said the country is seeing the Congress leader supporting rioters and Delhi bore the brunt of “riots” for four days in the recent violent protests over the CAA. He said the AAP government and the Congress were to blame for it.

The new law was brought in by the Narendra Modi government to give citizenship to the minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who sought refuge in India, the BJP president said, but “the Congress and the AAP, especially Rahul and Priyanka, are misleading the minorities in the entire country... They are telling them ‘you will lose your citizenship due to CAA’. There is no provision in the amended law that takes away anyone’s citizenship... Why are you lying? ...The country is watching with binoculars Rahul Gandhi supporting the rioters”.

Mr Shah said the Congress and AAP were misleading the youth and the people of Delhi and have “committed the sin” of burning the national capital in the “fire of riots”.

“Unashamed, they are still saying they will give legal aid to those behind the riots, go to their houses and take care of them,” he added.

Accusing Mr Gandhi and Mr Kejriwal of speaking the “language of Pakistan”, Mr Shah said both demanded proof from the PM when the armed forces had conducted surgical strikes on terror camps in Pakistan. “No one had the courage to revoke Article 370. Modiji did it in one stroke. Our flag is flying high in Kashmir. No one can separate Kashmir from India now,” Mr Shah said.

On the Ram Mandir, Mr Shah accused the Congress of having double standards and of delaying the resolution of the issue for votebank politics. “Don’t worry. Let Rahul, Kejriwal and company do whatever they want. A sky-touching temple will be built in Ayodhya,” he said.