Black money: 51 firms booked by CBI

The agency has named three individuals — Mohammed Ibramsa Johney, Zinta Midhar and Nizamuddin, besides 48 companies in the FIR, sources said.

The CBI had received information that 51 current accounts of 48 firms were opened in four branches of these banks “solely for effecting outward remittances” to the tune of Rs 1,038.34 crore, the officials said.

New Delhi: The CBI has booked 51 entities for allegedly remitting Rs 1,038 crore of black money to Hong Kong during 2014-15.

There are allegations that 51 entities, mostly owned by Chennai residents, remitted Rs 1,038 crore unaccounted black money to Hong Kong in connivance with unidentified officials of three state-owned banks — Bank of India, SBI and Punjab National Bank, sources said.

The CBI has alleged that out of 24 companies, 10 had made imports in small quantities but the goods imported and value of imports did not match with the invoices submitted by the firms to the banks. “It is further revealed that the accused and others who were involved, were paid commission on the basis of amount transferred and duration for which the bank accounts remained active and that the concerned bank officials were also bribed in cash,” the CBI FIR alleged.