Mansukh Mandaviya to table Surrogacy Bill in Rajya Sabha today

ANI
Published : Dec 6, 2021, 11:51 am IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2021, 11:51 am IST

The Bill seeks to constitute the National Surrogacy Board and State Surrogacy Boards

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo: PTI)
 Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare of India Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to move 'The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2020' in Rajya Sabha on Monday for consideration and passage.

The Bill seeks to constitute the National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Boards and appointment of appropriate authorities for regulation of the practice and process of surrogacy, as passed by Lok Sabha and as reported by the Select Committee of Rajya Sabha.

 

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

