Monday, Dec 06, 2021 | Last Update : 04:04 PM IST

  India   All India  06 Dec 2021  'Case of mistaken identity': Amit Shah says Centre regrets Nagaland deaths
India, All India

'Case of mistaken identity': Amit Shah says Centre regrets Nagaland deaths

THE ASIAN AGE. | DC WEB DESK
Published : Dec 6, 2021, 3:53 pm IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2021, 3:53 pm IST

14 villagers and a soldier were killed in an operation undertaken by the Indian Army in Nagaland's Mon district on Sunday

A deserted area during a 12-hour Nagaland bandh called by some state organisations over the death of 13 people, who were allegedly killed by Armed Forces, in Mon district. (Photo: PTI)
 A deserted area during a 12-hour Nagaland bandh called by some state organisations over the death of 13 people, who were allegedly killed by Armed Forces, in Mon district. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A day after 14 villagers and a soldier were killed in an operation undertaken by the Indian Army in Nagaland's Mon district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday termed the incident as a 'case of mistaken identity' and added that the Centre 'expresses regrets' over the deaths.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha in the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament, Shah said that the Army had received information on movement of extremists in Oting village of Mon district. "On that basis, 21 commandos laid an ambush in suspected area. A vehicle reached there, it was signalled to stop but it tried to flee. On suspicion of the vehicle carrying extremists, it was fired upon," he added.

 

Six of the eight passengers in the vehicle died on the spot, while the other two were taken to the nearest hospital by the Army, he said, adding that it was later found to be a case of mistaken identity.

"As news about the incident spread to the nearby villages, locals surrounded the Army unit and attacked them, setting two vehicles on fire. As a result of the violence, one jawan of the security forces died, while many others were injured," Shah said in the Lower House.

He added that the security forces had to then resort to firing for self-defence and to disperse the crowd, which resulted in the death of seven more civilians and many injuries. "Local administration and police also tried to bring the situation to normalcy," the home minister said.

 

Shah said that the current situation in the state is tense, but under control, adding that an FIR has been registered in the case, and it has been handed over to the state police, who have already formed an SIT and are investigating the incident. "Police officials have been directed to complete the probe within a month," he added.

The Army has also taken up the investigation into the reasons behind the incident at the highest level and an action will be taken as per the law, the home minister said.

"Additional forces have been deployed in a bid to avert anymore incidents in the affected area," he said, adding that the government has decided to strictly inform all the agencies shpuld ensure that "such unfortunate incidents do not take place in the future while taking up such drives".

 

Shah added that the govt is closely monitoring the incident and all necessary remedial measures are being taken to ensure peace in the area.

Tags: nagaland violence, nagaland firing, nagaland firing incident
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Conrad K Sangma (PTI file photo)

AFSPA should be repealed: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma

Sudha Bharadwaj (Live Law)

Bhima case: SC to consider listing NIA's plea against bail granted to Sudha Bharadwaj

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament. (Photo: PTI)

Mansukh Mandaviya to table Surrogacy Bill in Rajya Sabha today

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (Photo: ANI)

EAM Jaishankar meets Russian counterpart ahead of 2 plus 2 ministerial dialogue

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham