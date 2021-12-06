Monday, Dec 06, 2021 | Last Update : 09:30 AM IST

  527 fishing boats back to shores before Cyclone Jawad
527 fishing boats back to shores before Cyclone Jawad

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Dec 6, 2021, 7:13 am IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2021, 7:13 am IST

12 ICG response teams are at standby with contingency gears and equipment for immediate response

A senior officer of the ICG (North East regional headquarters) informed that all the fishing boats in West Bengal and Odisha have been accounted for and reported to be safe in harbour. (DC Image)
 A senior officer of the ICG (North East regional headquarters) informed that all the fishing boats in West Bengal and Odisha have been accounted for and reported to be safe in harbour. (DC Image)

Kolkata: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has shepherded 527 fishing boats to sheltered locations in two states during its elaborate measures to tackle Cyclone Jawad which lost its strength in the Bay of Bengal on Sunday before moving towards the eastern coastline of the country.

A senior officer of the ICG (North East regional headquarters) informed that all the fishing boats in West Bengal and Odisha have been accounted for and reported to be safe in harbour, "due to unstinted and pre-emptive efforts of ICG in coordination with respective state governments."

 

Additionally, he said, "Around 120 fishing boats from Andhra Pradesh were directed to enter Gopalpur and Paradip in Odisha for shelter. 12 ICG response teams are at standby with contingency gears and equipment for immediate response. Continuous broadcast of weather warning by ICG ROS requesting mariners at sea to take shelter. Close coordination is being maintained with all stakeholders."

