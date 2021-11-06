Saturday, Nov 06, 2021 | Last Update : 12:42 PM IST

  India   All India  06 Nov 2021  India adds 10,929 COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths
India, All India

India adds 10,929 COVID-19 cases, 392 deaths

PTI
Published : Nov 6, 2021, 10:10 am IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2021, 11:49 am IST

The active cases comprise 0.43 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year

A BMC health worker conducts thermal screening of the outstation passengers for COVID-19 testing at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai, on Nov. 3, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)
 A BMC health worker conducts thermal screening of the outstation passengers for COVID-19 testing at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai, on Nov. 3, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

New Delhi: India on Saturday recorded 10,929 fresh coronavirus cases that took its infection tally to 3,43,44,683, while 392 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,60,265, according to Union health ministry data.

The number of active cases came down to 1,46,950 from 1,48,922 on Friday, the data updated at 8 am showed.

 

The daily rise in COVID-19 cases has been below 20,000 for 29 straight days. Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 132 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.43 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March last year. The national recovery rate stands at 98.23 per cent, the highest since March last year, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 33 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.27 per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for the last 43 days, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India's caseload crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 

Tags: covid update, coronavirus cases in india, active cases, covid deaths
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Chiefs of navies or heads of maritime forces from 12 Indian Ocean littorals will participate in the event. (Representational image: Twitter)

Third Goa Maritime Conclave to begin on Sunday, to host heads of 12 Navies

A box containing vials of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine. (Photo: Bloomberg/File)

Bharat Biotech's partner seeks Covaxin approval in US for children below 18 years

The NCERT's new training manual ran into a controversy over its content. (Photo: PTI)

NCERT's gender-neutral training manual no longer available on its website

Morning haze and smog envelops the skyline in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Air quality deteriorates in many parts in north and central India after Diwali

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham