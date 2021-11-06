Saturday, Nov 06, 2021 | Last Update : 04:19 PM IST

  Uddhav Thackeray orders probe into Maharashtra Civil Hospital fire tragedy
Uddhav Thackeray orders probe into Maharashtra Civil Hospital fire tragedy

ANI
Published : Nov 6, 2021, 2:08 pm IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2021, 3:29 pm IST

Ahmednagar District Collector Rajendra Bhosale said a total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar Civil hospital today

The fire broke out in the ICU section of the civil hospital. (Photo: ANI)
Ahmednagar: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a probe into the fire incident in Ahmednagar district hospital that left 10 people dead, said the Chief Minister's office (CMO) on Saturday.

The chief minister also expressed condolences over the incident.

 

Following the incident, Thackeray spoke to district Guardian Minister Hasan Mushrif and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and asked them to ensure that the victims should not face any problems in getting treatment.

Ahmednagar District Collector Rajendra Bhosale said a total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar Civil hospital today.

There were 17 patients admitted in Covid-19 ICU centre of Ahmednagar civil hospital when the fire broke out around 10.30 a.m. in the building due to a short circuit, said the official.

"The process to shift these 17 patients was going on but unfortunately 10 patients have lost their lives and one is still critical," Bhosale said.

 

"Fire audit of the hospital was done just after the Nashik hospital fire incident. But now based on several complaints from relatives a fire brigade officer has been asked to conduct the enquiry," he added.

Meanwhile, expressing grief over the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "My condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives. I appeal to congress workers to assist in the relief work."

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis described the incident as "very shocking and disturbing".

"My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in Nagar Civil Hospital ICU Fire incident. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a tweet.

 

He demanded an "in-depth inquiry" into the incident and called for a strict action against those responsible for it.

In April this year, 15 COVID-19 patients had died in a blaze at the ICU of a private hospital in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

Another fire in March at Dreams Mall in Mumbai's Bhandup, which housed a Covid-designated hospital, had claimed the lives of nine such patients.

