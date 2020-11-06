Friday, Nov 06, 2020 | Last Update : 03:46 PM IST

  Five year term was not enough for BJP govt to drive out Mughals from Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Five year term was not enough for BJP govt to drive out Mughals from Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Nov 6, 2020, 2:26 pm IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2020, 2:26 pm IST

Sarma told reporters that his government has decided to approach the SC after the polls next year for complete re-verification of NRC

Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
 Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Continuing his tirade against “Muslim Bangladeshi immigrants” defining them as “Mughals”, Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Thursday said that five years term was not enough for the BJP led alliance government to drive out the modern “Mughals” who have succeeded in establishing a very deep root in past 70 years in Assam.

Admitting that these “modern Mughals” have also found place in the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Sarma told reporters that his government has decided to approach the Supreme Court after the assembly polls next year for complete re-verification of the NRC. Accusing former NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela of messing up with the process of updating the NRC and misleading the apex court also, Mr Sarma said that they will bring all these anomalies to the notice of the apex court besides taking action against Mr Hajela.

 

Asserting that BJP was committed to drive out “modern Mughals” from the state, Mr Sarma who was supervising the construction of a new six lane bridge on Brahmaputra in Guwahati, came down heavily on All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and accused them of patron of these “Mughals”.   

It is significant that “Mughals”have become a constant reference, a significant metaphor in Assam politics. It started recently with Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal referring it for AIUDF which allegedly carries the “Bangladeshi” party tag.

“The indigenous communities are not safe and secure as the Mughal aggression is still on,” Mr Sonowal said. He had made an appeal to people to unite and defeat the illegal immigrants’ conspiracy to take over Assam.

 

The BJP has upped the ante against the AIUDF amidst the talks about its proposed alliance with the Congress. The Congress envisaged a grand alliance of opposition parties to oust the BJP from power. Endorsing it,Mr Ajmal has already announced that his AIUDF would be a part of the formation. The Congress said that the Left parties have also confirmed their participation while a regional ally of the BJP was sending feelers to join it.

