EAM S Jaishankar meets Finland counterpart Pekka Haavisto

Haavisto is on a four-day visit to India with an aim to boost bilateral relations.

According to an official statement issued by MEA, Haavisto will also meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss issues of mutual interests concerning both countries. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Finland counterpart Pekka Haavisto in New Delhi on Wednesday and held delegation-level talks to boost bilateral ties.

Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, said: "An important partner in EU. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar had a good meeting with Foreign Minister of Finland Haavisto in New Delhi."

"Strengthening cooperation, especially in trade and investment, startups, environment and climate change, as well as regional and global issues were discussed," read his tweet.

Haavisto, who is on a four-day visit to India with an aim to boost bilateral relations, had arrived in the national capital on Monday.

According to an official statement issued by MEA, Haavisto will also meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss issues of mutual interests concerning both countries.

MEA further said that he will visit Tamil Nadu for the inauguration of the KONE manufacturing unit.

"The present visit would provide the two sides with another opportunity to explore new areas of cooperation to further strengthen India-Finland relationship," read the release.

