Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019 | Last Update : 02:12 AM IST

India, All India

Confusion lingers on Kartarpur opening

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Nov 6, 2019, 1:51 am IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2019, 1:51 am IST

Sources said the list was sent much in advance to Pakistan, but no confirmation has been received on that.

Devotees leave for Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Devotees leave for Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Confusion and lack of coordination between India and Pakistan is evident five days before the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, with sources in the Indian government claiming Pakistan hasn’t let any Indian advance team visit Kartarpur Sahib to confirm the arrangements made. Islamabad also hasn’t sent any confirmation on the list of dignitaries sent by New Delhi, they said.

“India has all along remained strongly committed to expeditiously realise the Kartarpur Corridor on time, keeping in mind the sentiments of pilgrims. The infrastructure work on our side has been completed on time. We even agreed to go ahead with the MoU despite Pakistan’s insistence on levying a $20 service fee on pilgrims,” the sources said. They added that despite India’s commitment and efforts, “Pakistan refuses to extend full cooperation, which is against the spirit of the pilgrimage”.

India is also upset Pakistan has not yet responded to the list of prominent Sikh leaders and other dignitaries who will be part of the inaugural jatha to Kartarpur Sahib on November 9. Sources said the list was sent much in advance to Pakistan, but no confirmation has been received on that.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, and Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri are among the dignitaries who will be travelling through the Kartarpur Corridor on the inauguration day. It has been made clear that Dr Manmohan Singh and others will travel as pilgrims and not as invitees for the inauguration planned by the Pakistan government.

Besides, there is also lot of confusion on the Indian side after Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s tweet on Friday where he announced waiver of the mandatory 10-day registration process for Indian Sikh pilgrims needed to visit Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, and carrying of passports as identity proof. Mr Khan also announced waiver of the $20 service fee for all Indian pilgrims coming on the inauguration day, November 9, and on Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary, November 12.

“For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off 2 requirements: i) They wont need a passport — just a valid ID;  ii) They no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on day of inauguration & on Guruji’s 550th  birthday”, Mr Khan had tweeted on Friday.

However, sources in the Indian government said so far no official communication has reached them. They added that any change, as announced by the Pakistan PM, would mean modification of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two countries on October 24. In such a scenario, a fresh MoU will have to be signed.

“There is absolute confusion created by Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s tweet that no passports will be required to undertake the pilgrimage. This requirement is, however, mentioned in the MOU. There has been no offer from Pakistan to amend the MoU in light of Mr Khan’s tweet. Pilgrims are, therefore, unclear on the documents they need to carry,” the sources added.

The Indian side is also upset that Pakistan unilaterally decided on the programme and timing of the inaugural jatha without taking the Indian government’s inputs in this matter into account. “Critical information such as medical facilities available and security arrangements for pilgrims were also not shared,” the sources said.

A large number of Indian Sikhs on Tuesday visited the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara and installed a golden palanquin at the shrine.

Pakistan had on Monday released the photographs of the illuminated Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib and the corridor along with the official song of the opening ceremony. On Sunday, Pakistan released a commemorative stamp on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. It was announced Pakistan Post will set up a post office at the Kartarpur complex to help Sikh pilgrims, while another post office will be opened at Nankana Sahib.

Pakistan has, meanwhile, made it mandatory for tour operators to obtain a No Objection Certificate from its interior ministry before taking foreign Sikhs, besides Indians, to Kartarpur Sahib.

Tags: kartarpur corridor, amarinder singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, RSS urges top Muslim figures to keep peace

The protests in which families of the personnel also took to streets were withdrawn in the night after an assurance by senior officers that their grievances will be addressed. (Photo: PTI)

Tis Hazari clash: Protests by Delhi cops called off after senior officers' assurance

Union Home Secretary AK Bhalla, Chief Secretary, Jammu & Kashmir, DGP J&K and Principal Secretary Home, J&K were also present in the meeting, which is taking place for the first time after the region officially became the Union Territory on October 31. (Photo: File)

Amit Shah holds meeting with J&K officials

Bedi, the first woman IPS officer, on January 20 (1988) made a statement at a press conference justifying the police action and criticising the order of the Magistrate in discharging the alleged 'thief' (Photo: ANI)

Tis Hazari police-lawyer clashes reminiscent of 1988 Kiran Bedi incident

MOST POPULAR

1

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

2

Must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

3

iPhone 12 shocker as Apple’s dramatic price increase revealed

4

‘Phantom’ iPhone SE 2 leaks and rumours

5

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham