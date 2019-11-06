Wednesday, Nov 06, 2019 | Last Update : 02:12 AM IST

Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, RSS urges top Muslim figures to keep peace

The RSS has said that whatever the verdict, it should be “accepted wholeheartedly by everyone”.

 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Ahead of the Supreme Court’s impending verdict on the sensitive Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid title suit, the RSS roped in Muslim religious leaders, scholars, intellectuals and influencers for its efforts to maintain peace and social harmony over the verdict. At a meeting at minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s house here, Muslim community leaders stressed “unity in diversity” is India’s “cultural commitment” and it is the responsibility of all sections of society to preserve this. The RSS has said that whatever the verdict, it should be “accepted wholeheartedly by everyone”. The RSS also issued “do’s and don’ts” to its pracharaks and office-bearers over the impending verdict.

From the RSS, its leaders Krishna Gopal and Ram Lal attended the meeting with Muslim religious leaders, scholars, intellectuals and influencers. Last week, the RSS top brass, including chief Mohan Bhagwat, had held a meeting with representatives of the Sangh’s affiliates, including the VHP and BJP, over the issue. The BJP top brass, including president Amit Shah, working president J.P. Nadda and general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh attended the meet. The RSS leaders also held a separate meeting with Mr Naqvi, after which the RSS reached out to Muslim religious leaders and others. BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain also attended the meeting. Participants asked the community leaders to beware of those trying to create animosity and unrest in the name of religion. The Muslim leaders expressed their commitment to strengthening and protecting the fabric of the country’s socio-communal harmony, brotherhood and unity under all circumstances.

Among those who attended the meeting were Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind’s Maulana Mahmood Madani, Anjuman Ajmer Sharif president Syyed Moinuddin Chishti, Justice Zakiullah (Retd), Maulana Athar Dehlavi, film director Muzaffar Ali, All India Muslim Personal Law Board member Kamal Faruqui, Maulana Abdullatif Mohtamim from Darul Uloom Niswan Deoband, Maulana Rahimuddin Qasmi Mohtamim from Jamia Hakimul Islam Deoband and and Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad.

