2 protesting lawyers allegedly attempt suicide in Delhi’s Rohini court

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 6, 2019, 2:01 pm IST
Updated : Nov 6, 2019, 2:01 pm IST

TV channels showed another lawyer climbing a building in the Rohini court complex and threatening to jump off it.

Lawyers across the national capital have been skipping work since the violent clash with Delhi policemen outside Tis Hazari court on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Two lawyers in New Delhi’s Rohini court allegedly tried to commit suicide on Wednesday as the protest against the police entered its third day,

According to a Hindustan Times report, one lawyer doused himself in kerosene and tried to set himself on fire but was stopped by his colleagues, police said.

TV channels showed another lawyer climbing a building in the Rohini court complex and threatening to jump off it. A senior police officer, after speaking to a judge, said that lawyer has climbed down the building.

Lawyers across the national capital have been skipping work since the violent clash with Delhi policemen outside Tis Hazari court on Wednesday.

“Our fight is against only those policemen who fired at us and lathicharged us. We will protest till they are arrested,” a lawyer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, thousands of police personnel protested outside the Delhi Police headquarters over assault on cops after a violent clash on the weekend.

