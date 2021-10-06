Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021 | Last Update : 01:11 PM IST

  Rahul Gandhi's Lakhimpur visit might cause problems, won't allow: Lucknow police
Rahul Gandhi's Lakhimpur visit might cause problems, won't allow: Lucknow police

PTI
Published : Oct 6, 2021, 11:15 am IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2021, 11:15 am IST

Gandhi had said that he along with two Congress Chief Ministers will try to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

The Uttar Pradesh government has not given permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit. (Photo: DC/File)
 The Uttar Pradesh government has not given permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit. (Photo: DC/File)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has not given permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit, and he will not be allowed to go to Sitapur or Lakhimpur, a top police official said here.

"The UP government has not yet given permission for Rahul Gandhi's visit to Lakhimpur and has asked him not to come," Lucknow Police Commissioner D K Thakur told PTI.

 

"DMs of districts concerned have given us in writing that prohibitory orders are in place there and his visit could create problems. Therefore, he will not be allowed," Thakur said.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Gandhi had said that he along with two Congress Chief Ministers -- Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Charanjit Singh Channi (Punjab) -- will try to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families hit by the violence.

"There used to be democracy, there is dictatorship in India now. Politicians cannot go to Uttar Pradesh. We are being told since yesterday that we cannot go to Uttar Pradesh," Gandhi said.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Sunday's violence during a protest, and in Sitapur, where Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been in detention since Monday.

 

