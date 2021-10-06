Wednesday, Oct 06, 2021 | Last Update : 01:11 PM IST

  India   All India  06 Oct 2021  Can't conclude investigation on basis of viral video: UP Police on Lakhimpur violence
India, All India

Can't conclude investigation on basis of viral video: UP Police on Lakhimpur violence

ANI
Published : Oct 6, 2021, 12:46 pm IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2021, 12:46 pm IST

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday

A security personnel stands guard while people take a look at the overturned SUV. (Photo: PTI)
 A security personnel stands guard while people take a look at the overturned SUV. (Photo: PTI)

Lakhimpur Kheri: Additional Director General (ADG) Lucknow Zone SN Sabat on Wednesday said that the police cannot conclude anything on the basis of one video and stated that more evidence are being investigated in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"The viral video may prove as evidence in the incident but we cannot reach any conclusion by seeing just one video, said Sabat when asked a video showing farmers being run over by a vehicle.
However, the ADG denied answering questions regarding the ongoing investigation.

 

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

 

Tags: lakhimpur kheri, lakhimpur kheri incident, lakhimpur kheri violence
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was arrested in March 2016 in Balochistan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pakistan court gives India more time to appoint lawyer in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Will implement changes in NEET-Super Speciality exams from next year: Centre to SC

The Uttar Pradesh government has not given permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit. (Photo: DC/File)

Rahul Gandhi's Lakhimpur visit might cause problems, won't allow: Lucknow police

A woman reacts as she receives a dose of Covaxin vaccine during an inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India adds 18,833 fresh Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 203 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham