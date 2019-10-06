Unemployed, already married Delhi man poses as scientist to marry PhD student

After finding out about the alleged fraud, she approached the police and got a complaint registered.

Accusing the man of making false claims about his employment and marital status, the complainant has said that he forged ID cards to con her into marriage. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: A Delhi based woman has filed a police complaint claiming that she was conned by a person who impersonated as a DRDO scientist and married to her. The man, she said, is not only unemployed but also previously married.

The complainant, a PhD student, married Jitender Singh, who introduced himself as a scientist in DRDO. Soon after the wedding, she found out that Singh was unemployed, and already married.

"On the complaint of a woman (name withheld), an FIR has been registered in Dwarka North police station" a senior police officer said.

Attempts to arrest the accused are underway and police is further investigating the case.