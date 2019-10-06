Sunday, Oct 06, 2019 | Last Update : 12:07 PM IST

India, All India

Soldier who returned from Pak after months of torture quits over 'harassment'

PTI
Published : Oct 6, 2019, 10:30 am IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2019, 10:30 am IST

The Army strongly rejected his charge, saying he has been a perpetual offender.

Chavan has sent his resignation letter to his unit commander in Ahmednagar, sources close to him have said. (Photo: PTI)
 Chavan has sent his resignation letter to his unit commander in Ahmednagar, sources close to him have said. (Photo: PTI)

Dhule: Soldier Chandu Chavan, who inadvertently crossed into Pakistan in 2016, has said he is quitting the Army due to incessant "harassment" in the force. 

The Army strongly rejected his charge, saying he has been a perpetual offender and five disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him for various offences. 

"Since I came back from Pakistan, I have been continuously harassed in the Army and am being looked at with suspicion, that is why I decided to quit," he said.

Chavan has sent his resignation letter to his unit commander in Ahmednagar, sources close to him have said. 

In a late evening statement, the Army said Chavan was absconding from his unit following the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against him after he was found intoxicated in the unit lines recently. 

It said he was declared "absent without leave" with effect from October 3 and that repeated counselling and efforts to rehabilitate him were futile because of his "lackadaisical and complacent attitude".

"The Army will under no circumstances accept indiscipline of this nature. The unit has also not received any request for premature discharge," it said. 

Chouhan was captured by Pakistan Rangers and for four months, was beaten, tortured and almost killed before being handed over to India. 

Last month, he met with an accident and remained admitted in a hospital with deep injuries to his face and skull.

Chavan's four teeth broke and he also sustained abrasion below his eyebrow and left chin, as well as his upper lip. 

The accident occurred when he was riding his two-wheeler without a helmet which bumped a pothole near his home town Bohrivir in Dhule district of Maharashtra.

Tags: indian army, pakistani army, chandu chavan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Dhule (Dhulia)

Latest From India

Accusing the man of making false claims about his employment and marital status, the complainant has said that he forged ID cards to con her into marriage. (Photo: Representational)

Unemployed, already married Delhi man poses as scientist to marry PhD student

The video has now gone viral on the social media. (Photo: Screengrab)

Watch: ISRO chief gets warm welcome on board Indigo flight

During Pakistan's counter-attack on India in response to the Balakot airstrike, Abhinandan flew a MiG-21 Bison fighter into PoK. (Photo:File | ANI)

Abhinandan Vartaman's 51 squardon to get citation award for Balakot

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday and invited him for the inauguration of prestigious 'YSR Raithu Bharosa' scheme in the state. (Photo: ANI)

AP CM meets PM Modi, invites him for 'Raithu Bharosa' scheme launch

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Guess who's back in the mid-range game?

2

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; know here

3

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

4

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her UN speech

5

Deep Fusion on iPhone 11 Pro is a sight to behold

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham