Rajnath okays 4-fold hike in funds to kin of war casualties

The amount will be granted under the Army Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (ABCWF).

New Delhi: The government has increased the amount of monetary assistance to next of kin of those who die in battle from casualty from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. Defence minister Rajnath Singh gave his approval to enhance the monetary assistance to next of kin (NoK) of battle casualty. The amount will be granted under the Army Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (ABCWF).

Currently a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh is given to battle casualties in case of death and also to those sustaining 60 per cent and above disability besides to several other categories.

This is in addition to Rajnath okays 4-fold hike in funds to kin of war casualties liberalised family pension, financial assistance from Army Group Insurance, Army Welfare Fund and ex-gratia amount.

The ABCWF has been set up under Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (ESW), ministry of defence, after a large number of people offered to provide monetary assistance to the families of battle casualties following an incident in February 2016 at Siachen, wherein 10 soldiers were buried in an avalanche. The ABCWF was instituted in July 2017 and was implemented retrospectively with effect from April 2016.

The fund was created under the Charitable Endowments Act, 1890. A Bank Account  was opened in the South Block Branch of Syndicate Bank for public to deposit money.

This fund is in addition to the various existing schemes for the welfare of NoK and children of battle casualties in form of additional ex gratia.

In addition to the above assistance, the already existing monetary grant includes ex-gratia (central) for various ranks ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 45 lakh and Army Group Insurance ranging from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 75 lakh.

Earlier, when he was home minister, Rajnath Singh had launched “Bharat ke Veer fund” to assist families of paramilitary personnel killed or injured in action.

