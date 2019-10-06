PDP party leader to meet Mehbooba Mufti on Monday

Th region is under a communications blockade and several mainstream political leaders are under detention.

Earlier, a 15-member delegation of National Conference also met party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Sunday allowed a 10-member delegation of People's Democratic Party to meet party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday in Srinagar.

Since two months, the father-son duo and Mufti have been under house arrest, following the Central government’s decision to revoke the special constitutional status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) under Article 370. Th region is under a communications blockade and several mainstream political leaders are under detention.