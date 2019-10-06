Sunday, Oct 06, 2019 | Last Update : 06:19 PM IST

India, All India

PDP party leader to meet Mehbooba Mufti on Monday

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 6, 2019, 5:35 pm IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2019, 5:35 pm IST

Th region is under a communications blockade and several mainstream political leaders are under detention.

Earlier, a 15-member delegation of National Conference also met party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Earlier, a 15-member delegation of National Conference also met party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Sunday allowed a 10-member delegation of People's Democratic Party to meet party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday in Srinagar.

Earlier, a 15-member delegation of National Conference also met party president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah on Sunday.

Since two months, the father-son duo and Mufti have been under house arrest, following the Central government’s decision to revoke the special constitutional status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) under Article 370. Th region is under a communications blockade and several mainstream political leaders  are under detention.

Tags: omar abdullah, farooq abdullah, mehbooba mufti
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Singh said: 'Girirajji, if you are so fond of apologising, then you should do that to the people of Bihar for not doing anything for them ever despite being a Central minister. Your image is that of a leader who only originates controversial comments.' (Photo: ANI)

'Giriraj should apologise to people of Bihar for not working': JDU

Speaking about the operation, Choudhary said, 'We built a checkpost and Baramulla police with the help of 52 Rashtriya Rifle (RR) and 53 battalion of the CRPF through which we were able to nab him.' (Photo: ANI)

'Nabbed JeM terrorist was trying to kill a cop': IG Baramulla

Former Karnataka home minister Ramalinga Reddy on Sunday said that former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah is likely to be the Leader of Opposition in the state legislative assembly. (Photo: ANI)

Discussions are on, Siddaramaiah likely to be Leader of Opposition in K'taka assembly: Ramalinga Reddy

The delegation was allowed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to meet the father-son duo yesterday. (Photo: ANI)

NC chief Farooq, Omar Abdullah meet party member in Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Guess who's back in the mid-range game?

2

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; know here

3

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

4

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her UN speech

5

Deep Fusion on iPhone 11 Pro is a sight to behold

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham