'Nabbed JeM terrorist was trying to kill a cop': IG Baramulla

IG Kashmir also informed that in the past few months the forces had neutralized one of Salha's accomplices and arrested another.

Speaking about the operation, Choudhary said, 'We built a checkpost and Baramulla police with the help of 52 Rashtriya Rifle (RR) and 53 battalion of the CRPF through which we were able to nab him.' (Photo: ANI)

Baramulla: The terrorist who was apprehended earlier today is a local resident and had joined the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) a month back, said IG Baramulla.

"Acting on the specific information we were able to nab Mohsin Manzoor Salha, a local who had joined a terrorist outfit recently. His missing report was filed on August 23 and he had joined the outfit on August 31," Inspector General of Police Mohammad Suleman Choudhary said on Sunday while addressing a press conference here.

"Prima facie it makes us think that he was planning to kill a cop," Choudhary added.

Speaking about the operation, Choudhary said, "We built a checkpost and Baramulla police with the help of 52 Rashtriya Rifle (RR) and 53 battalion of the CRPF through which we were able to nab him."

One pistol with a magazine full of live rounds was recovered from Salha's possession, according to the police.

IG Kashmir also informed that in the past few months the forces had neutralized one of Salha's accomplices and arrested another.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.