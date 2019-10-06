Sunday, Oct 06, 2019 | Last Update : 04:11 AM IST

India, All India

BJP delegation to undertake South Korea tour

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Oct 6, 2019, 3:25 am IST
Updated : Oct 6, 2019, 3:25 am IST

Sources said that the BJP delegation is visiting South Korea on the invitation of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.

BJP general secretary P. Murlidhar Rao (Photo: File)
 BJP general secretary P. Murlidhar Rao (Photo: File)

New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tries to channel international opinion in favour of India in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370, a high-level delegation is set to visit South Korea.

During the visit, the delegation, led by party general secretary P. Murlidhar Rao, will carry out a detailed study of the somewhat turbulent relations between North and South Korea, not unlike Pakistan and India.

Sources said that the visit, scheduled to begin October 13, is significant as over the past few years, South Korea has emerged a strategic partner of India, much to the annoyance of the Chinese administration. The delegation is expected to meet the leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, Hae Chan Lee, and also tour the National Assembly of Korea. A visit to the Dora observatory, which provides views across the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea, has also been planned.

Sources said that the BJP delegation is visiting South Korea on the invitation of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea. The delegation is scheduled to meet government representatives and leaders of the DPK, as well as engage in interactions with intellectuals and the Indian diaspora.

The visit is part of a plan of outreach towards foreign nations and comes close on the heels of similar delegation-level visits to the United States and China.  The tours are conducted as part of an exchange programme to enable Indian leaders understand the political systems of other countries and vice-versa. This newspaper first reported on August 19 that the BJP had planned visits of its leaders to several countries to reach out to them with an Indian perspective.

These delegation-level visits are very important for the party as they allow development of skills and perspective among leaders and create people-to-people channels between nations.

“This also allows the party to create non-official means of reaching out to the leadership of other countries,” the sources added. 

Tags: article 370, p muralidhar rao
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Defence minister Rajnath Singh (Photo :Rajnath Singh | Twitter)

Rajnath okays 4-fold hike in funds to kin of war casualties

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo: File)

MP govt eases rules on resort bars near forests

BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav (Photo: PTI)

We must not politicise Bihar flood situation, says BJP MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Modi-Hasina meet boosts ties, 7 agreements inked

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: Guess who's back in the mid-range game?

2

Ranveer Singh buys Lamborgini at this price; know here

3

Warning: Malicious flaw affects 1 billion WhatsApp users

4

Greta Thunberg changes her Twitter bio to mock Putin after he criticised her UN speech

5

Deep Fusion on iPhone 11 Pro is a sight to behold

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham