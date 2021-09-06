Monday, Sep 06, 2021 | Last Update : 01:16 PM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in districts with Covid rate below 2% in Karnataka

Published : Sep 6, 2021, 4:22 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2021, 7:24 am IST

As per order, the night curfew will continue in the state even during the celebration period

An artisan paints to give finishing touches to a clay idol of Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Bangalore on September 4, 2021. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Sunday allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with a set of restrictions in districts where the Covid positivity rate is less than 2 per cent.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a special meeting with District Commissioners, district authority officers, experts, state revenue minister and health minister to discuss the pros and cons of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
The government also held a discussion with the experts on the issue.
According to an order issued by the state government after the meeting, celebrations have been allowed only in districts with less than a 2 per cent positivity rate.

 

Public celebrations have been allowed only for five days and only 20 people have been allowed to participate in the idol in immersion or any kind of gathering or celebration at a time, following social distancing norms. No celebration has been allowed after 9 pm.

As per the order, the night curfew will continue in the state even during the celebration period.

It stated that COVID-19 guidelines must be followed during celebrations, adding that maintaining hygiene and sanitising guidelines must be followed.
The order refrained from carrying out celebrations in schools and organising DJs and entertainment.

It further said, "Only eco-friendly Ganapati idols are allowed. Not more than 4 feet tall Ganesha idol should be installed anywhere in the state. Not more than 2 feet tall Ganesha idol allowed to be installed inside homes. No processions are allowed. Immersion is only allowed in mobile immersion tanks, tubs."

 

According to the state government portal, Karnataka has 17,746 active cases, 28,98,874 total recoveries, and 37,401 cumulative deaths.

Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

