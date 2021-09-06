Monday, Sep 06, 2021 | Last Update : 01:16 PM IST

  India   All India  06 Sep 2021  Delhi govt to fund education of school teachers selected in world's top universities
India, All India

Delhi govt to fund education of school teachers selected in world's top universities

PTI
Published : Sep 6, 2021, 2:05 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2021, 7:32 am IST

Sisodia appreciated the efforts made by the teachers for improving the quality of education in schools

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government will bear the full cost of their programme and in the next few days, the Department of Education will issue necessary guidelines regarding this. (ANI)
 Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government will bear the full cost of their programme and in the next few days, the Department of Education will issue necessary guidelines regarding this. (ANI)

New Delhi: The Delhi government will fund the education of government school teachers who get selected in the world's top 100 universities for pursuing courses, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

He was speaking at a function where 122 teachers and principals were honoured with the State Teacher Award.

 

"In the last five years, we have sent our teachers and principals to Cambridge, Finland, Singapore and the US. The courses for which our teachers went there were such courses which these universities had prepared for us," Sisodia said.

"All the best universities in the world are known for their own tailored courses. We believe that if our teachers apply for such courses, they can get selected on the basis of their abilities. That's why the Delhi government has decided today on Teachers' Day, that our teachers will be able to apply for prestigious courses in the field of education in the world's 100 top ranked universities," the deputy chief minister said.

 

He said the Delhi government will bear the full cost of their programme and in the next few days, the Department of Education will issue necessary guidelines regarding this.

Sisodia appreciated the efforts made by the teachers for improving the quality of education in schools.

Noting that the education system has been badly affected due to the Covid pandemic, he said after the closure of schools, no one had any idea how to proceed with the teaching-learning process.

"But the teachers and principals of our schools showed incredible grit and determination in responding to this situation in the face of difficulties. Our teachers delivered the message of 'Learning Never Stops', ensuring how to reach out to their students through new mediums and innovations, and continue their studies. Their efforts are really commendable," he added.

 

Sisodia said teachers have been the biggest contributor to nation building.

"Our teachers influence millions of lives everyday with their work. These teachers prepare our children who are the foundation of our nation. Today, the revolutionary changes that have come in the education system of Delhi are a result of the collective efforts of Team Education of Delhi," he said.

Every year on the occasion of Teachers' Day, the Delhi government honours the teachers with the State Teacher Award and expresses gratitude through a grand celebration.

This time, many changes have been made in the award.

Earlier, this award was given only in the academic field but this time many people belonging to other fields were felicitated.

 

This year, the number of awards has been increased from 103 to 122 as compared to last year.

Sisodia also released the first edition of the Education Department's e-magazine 'Nai Udaan'.

This year, the Delhi government has introduced the 'Face of DOE' (Directorate of Education) award and it was given to Raj Kumar, a music teacher who entered the Guinness Book of World Records, and Suman Arora, who had helped government school students crack IIT.

Tags: department of education india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour seat of West Bengal in the Lok Sabha. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee appears before ED in money laundering case

A health worker inoculates a woman with the jab of Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a branch of State Bank of India in Siliguri. (Photo: AFP)

India logs 38,948 fresh Covid cases, lowest fatalities reported in 167 days

Health workers bury the body of a 12-year-old Nipah virus victim, at Kannamparambu cemetery in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI)

Nipah death in Kerala: Centre rushes experts

An artisan paints to give finishing touches to a clay idol of Ganesha ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Bangalore on September 4, 2021. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in districts with Covid rate below 2% in Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham