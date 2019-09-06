Train compartment in Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express catches fire at New Delhi station; no casualty reported

The fire has been extinguished. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the rear power car of the Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express as it was departing the New Delhi station on Friday, a railway spokesperson said.

“No passenger was injured,” Northern Railway spokesperson Deepak Kumar said. "The fire broke out in the rear power car of the 12218 Chandigarh-Kochuvalli Express around 1:40 pm," he said, adding that the incident occurred when the train was leaving platform number eight.

The fire has been extinguished. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire department official said.

The fire which had broken out at New Delhi Railway Station, has now been doused, reported news agency ANI.