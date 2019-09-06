Friday, Sep 06, 2019 | Last Update : 01:14 PM IST

India, All India

Surjewala claims B'deshi taka beat rupee, deletes tweet after netizens point out mistake

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 6, 2019, 1:02 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2019, 1:02 pm IST

Taking a jibe at the PM, Surjewala claimed in the tweet that the Rupee had fallen below the Taka.

On Friday, in a tweet, Surjewala shared an undated video of a speech by Modi during his tenure as Gujarat CM in which he made scathing remarks on the value of the rupee under the Manmohan Singh government. (Photo: PTI)
 On Friday, in a tweet, Surjewala shared an undated video of a speech by Modi during his tenure as Gujarat CM in which he made scathing remarks on the value of the rupee under the Manmohan Singh government. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: An attempt by Randeep Surjewala to highlight the Modi government’s economic failures landed him in an embarrassing situation when he tried to interpret the value of the Rupee with Bangladeshi Taka.

On Friday, in a tweet, Surjewala shared an undated video of a speech by Modi during his tenure as Gujarat CM in which he made scathing remarks on the value of the rupee under the Manmohan Singh government.

Taking a jibe at the PM, Surjewala claimed in the tweet that the Rupee had fallen below the Taka. “Forget US dollar, Rupee falls below even Bangladeshi Taka, trading at -: 1 Bangladeshi Taka = ₹ 1.18! (sic)” he said.

Photo: ScreengrabPhoto: Screengrab

A search online for Rupee-Taka conversion rates, however, revealed that the Rupee was still the costlier currency of the two, retailing at 1.18 Bangladeshi Taka.

Replying to Surjewala’s tweet, Twitterati were quick to point out the Congress leader’s blunder, following which he deleted the post.

Tags: randeep surjewala, congress, narendra modi, manmohan singh
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The SC also asked the trial judge to tell if more time was needed to conclude the hearing. (Photo: File)

Make AIIMS temporary court to record her statement, says SC in Unnao rape case

A man allegedly set his motorbike on fire after Delhi traffic police issued a challan to him for violating traffic rules in Sheikh Sarai area on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Furious over being fined for drunk driving, Delhi man sets motorbike on fire

Annadurai said that all preparations are in place and all commands have been uplinked and verified by the ground systems. (Photo: Social Media)

'Critical event not just for India but for whole world,' says man behind Chandrayaan-1

A Delhi court on Friday adjourned Aircel-Maxis case, involving former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti, sine die, noting that the CBI and the ED were seeking repeated adjournments. (Photo: File)

Delhi Court adjourns Aircel-Maxis case against P Chidambaram sine die

MOST POPULAR

1

Reliance rolls out JioFiber, offering minimum 100 Mpbs speed for Rs 699 a month

2

Facebook Dating kicks off!

3

New iPhone 11 trailer released; first look at Apple’s gorgeous design

4

Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; here's how netizens reacted

5

How important is Hong Kong to the rest Of China? An explainer

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham