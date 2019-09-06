Friday, Sep 06, 2019 | Last Update : 02:55 AM IST

India, All India

SC allows daughter to meet Mehbooba Mufti

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 6, 2019, 2:01 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2019, 2:01 am IST

Iltija gets nod to meet Mehbooba in private but barred from roaming in Srinagar.

Mehbooba Mufti
 Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Iltija — daughter of former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti  — to meet her mother who is under  detention in Kashmir since the state was put under lockdown after the abrogation of its special status.

The bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice S.A. Bobde and Justice S. Abdul Nazeer permitted Ms Iltija to meet her mother Mehbooba Mufti as she told the court that she had no problem in going to her Srinagar home but was not able to move freely in the city.

The court also permitted Ms Iltija to meet her mother in private who is detained in a hut at Chashmeshahi.

Noting that there was no difficulty in Ms Iltija going to Srinagar and meeting her mother, the court said, but as far as moving around the Srinagar city was concerned it would be subject to permission from district authorities.

Ms Iltija who is currently staying in Chennai, told the court that she was concerned about the health of her mother and have not met her for a month now.

As senior counsel Nithya Ramakrishnan appearing for Ms Iltija told the court that the petitioner Ms Iltija wanted to meet her mother, attorney general K.K. Venugopal and solicitor general Tushar Mehta informed the court that Mahbooba Mufti’s mother Gulshan Ara and sister Rubaiyya Sayeed had met her on August 29 and once again later. Solicitor general said that Iltija meeting her mother was “not a problem but that was not the purpose of the meeting.”

It is not for the ostensible purpose but for some other reasons, SG told the court raising question about the purpose of intended meeting.

Tags: mehbooba mufti, supreme court

