PM Modi refuses sofa, opts to sit on chair during photo session in Russia

ANI
Modi was seen opting for chair over sofa. Following this, officials replaced sofa with a simple chair and he took his place for the picture.

In a video posted by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Modi was being welcomed by officials at the photo session. (Photo: Screengrab)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declined a sprawling sofa kept especially for him at a photo session here and instead chose to sit on a chair along with others.

In a video posted by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Modi was being welcomed by officials at the photo session. The Prime Minister was seen opting for the chair over the sofa. Following this, the officials replaced the comfortable sofa with a simple chair and he took his place for the picture.

“PM Narendra Modi’s simplicity was seen today as he got the special arrangement for him removed and opted to sit on a chair along with others in Russia,” Goyal tweeted along with the video.

The video was widely shared on social media and netizens hailed Modi’s gesture.

 “What a lovely gesture. There are no words. See the simplicity,” a Twitter user said.

 “We have a humble and sober Prime Minister who is down to earth,” another Twitter user said.

“Modiji’s simplicity makes him the most respected n powerful leader in the world fraternity. The conviction, clarity with which he talks n conveys his message. He knows what’s best 4 the nation. He’s soft 4 good people but very hard 4 those who try to harm the nation. He’s truly our PM,” a user tweeted.

The Prime Minister was on a two-day visit to Vladivostok to attend the fifth Eastern Economic Forum and participate in the 20th India-Russia annual bilateral summit.

He arrived back in New Delhi on early Friday morning.

