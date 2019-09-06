Friday, Sep 06, 2019 | Last Update : 02:55 AM IST

India, All India

MP’s Chambal girl excited for date with Chandrayaan-2

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Sep 6, 2019, 2:09 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2019, 2:09 am IST

The move was aimed at popularising science among the next generation.

Nancy Gupta
 Nancy Gupta

Bhopal: A girl from impoverished Chambal region, once a breeding ground of dreaded bandits, in Madhya Pradesh has been selected to witness the historic event of landing of Chandrayaan-2 on moon in the wee hours of September 8, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nancy Gupta, student of class 9 of Drona Academy high school in Porsa in Morena district, part of Chambal region, on Thursday left for Bengaluru along with her father Krishna and teacher Raghavendra Singh Tomar to watch the spectacle in the facility of Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) there.

“My daughter is excited to witness landing of Chandrayaan-2 on Moon along with PM. We have reached Bengaluru by flight from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday afternoon”, the proud father of Nancy told this newspaper.

Nancy was among 72 students in the country who were selected to witness the event along with the PM on the basis of their performance in an online quiz, conducted for the purpose.

The move was aimed at popularising science among the next generation.

“I will plead the Prime Minister to announce free education for girls in the country when I get the opportunity to meet him on the occasion”, Nancy’s father, who is a farmer, quoted her as saying.

Nancy has two siblings including a sister.

She nurtured the dream of becoming a scientist, her father said.

Tags: chandrayaan-2, narendra modi

Latest From India

A file photograph of chit fund scam-affected people as they show receipts of money deposits after their meeting with Justice M.M. Das Commission in Cuttack.

Congress smells conspiracy as CBI probe into chit fund scam drags on

The aquaculture has turned a boon for the farmers as this land was not usable for any other crop since it has a salinity of 5 parts per thousand, 10 times the salinity of river water.

Farmers making a fortune in shrimp farming

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court junks plea seeking law against torture

Anant Singh

Bihar MLA Anant Singh in fresh trouble

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; here's how netizens reacted

2

How important is Hong Kong to the rest Of China? An explainer

3

iPhone 11 series to be named iPhone 11R, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro

4

Justin Bieber spends quality time with wife Hailey on the beach; see pics

5

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham