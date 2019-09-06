Friday, Sep 06, 2019 | Last Update : 01:15 PM IST

India, All India

'Love you friends,' unmarried couple's last message as they live stream suicide in Punjab

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Sep 6, 2019, 11:29 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2019, 11:29 am IST

Both were unmarried and their families denied of having information about any possible relationship between them.

The woman was a student of BA (final-year) while the man was a Class 12 passout. (Photo: Representational)
 The woman was a student of BA (final-year) while the man was a Class 12 passout. (Photo: Representational)

Sangrur: A young man and a woman shot themselves dead here, streaming their suicide live on social media, police said Thursday.

The alleged suicide took place at Gujjran village, about four kilometres away from Dirba town of Sangrur district, on Wednesday night, police said.

Their bodies were found in the fields, police said.

The cause is not clear.

Both were unmarried and their families denied of having information about any possible relationship between them, police said.

The woman was a student of BA (final-year) while the man was a Class 12 passout.

Dirba DSP William Jeji said 25-year-old Arvinder Singh, aka Bunty, was a Jat Sikh while Harbans Kaur (21) was a Dalit.

Both shot themselves dead with a 12 bore rifle, he said.

“A bullet hit the girl in her abdomen and the man got two shots on his neck,” the DSP told The Hindustan Times.

The video of the incident has gone viral on WhatsApp.

“We are going from this world. I appeal the police not to torture my family and friends. I have troubled my family and I apologise for that. Love you all my friends,” the man said in the video.

“My rivals should not think that I am ending my life out of fear. I have some personal problems,” he said in the video.

The DSP said on the statement their families, police had initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.

The bodies have been sent to the Sangrur Civil Hospital for autopsy.

Tags: suicide, ba, viral video, unmarried couple
Location: India, Punjab

Latest From India

'I don't think proper chargesheets will ever be framed. And we'll never have trials. But for political reasons we have to go through this process where vehement critics of the government will be targeted,' he said. (Photo: File)

'Hope to have my father back home soon': Karti Chidambaram

The SC also asked the trial judge to tell if more time was needed to conclude the hearing. (Photo: File)

Make AIIMS temporary court to record her statement, says SC in Unnao rape case

On Friday, in a tweet, Surjewala shared an undated video of a speech by Modi during his tenure as Gujarat CM in which he made scathing remarks on the value of the rupee under the Manmohan Singh government. (Photo: PTI)

Surjewala claims B'deshi taka beat rupee, deletes tweet after netizens point out mistake

A man allegedly set his motorbike on fire after Delhi traffic police issued a challan to him for violating traffic rules in Sheikh Sarai area on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Furious over being fined for drunk driving, Delhi man sets motorbike on fire

MOST POPULAR

1

Reliance rolls out JioFiber, offering minimum 100 Mpbs speed for Rs 699 a month

2

Facebook Dating kicks off!

3

New iPhone 11 trailer released; first look at Apple’s gorgeous design

4

Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; here's how netizens reacted

5

How important is Hong Kong to the rest Of China? An explainer

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ira Khan and others were spotted in stylish avatar in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Alia, Shraddha, Tara, Sara & others step out in style

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham