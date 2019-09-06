Friday, Sep 06, 2019 | Last Update : 01:14 PM IST

Landing will be like holding a newborn: ISRO chief on Chandrayaan-2's landing

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 6, 2019, 11:11 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2019, 11:11 am IST

PM Modi will be at the ISRO headquarters around midnight to watch the landing live with over 60 high school students across the country.

'Here we are doing for the first time, so it will be fifteen minutes of terror for us," Sivan added. (Photo: FIle)
 'Here we are doing for the first time, so it will be fifteen minutes of terror for us," Sivan added. (Photo: FIle)

Bengaluru: Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to make a soft-landing on the moon during early hours of Saturday.

Speaking about the final manoeuvre, which would approximately take 15 minutes, ISRO chief Dr K Sivan said, “It is like suddenly somebody comes and gives you a newborn baby in your hands. Will you be able to hold without proper support? The baby will move this way that way but we should hold it. It’s like that, the lander will go this way or that but at the same time it has to be brought just like a baby.”

15 'terrifying' minutes awaited as Chandrayaan-2 to make history tonight

"This is a very, very complex process, and it is new to us, even for the people who have already done it, every time, it is a complex process, Here we are doing for the first time, so it will be fifteen minutes of terror for us," Sivan added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the ISRO headquarters around midnight to watch the landing live with over 60 high school students across the country.

If the mission is successful, India would become the fourth nation after Russia, the United States and China to land a spacecraft on the moon.

