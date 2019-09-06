Gross Happiness is also important along with GDP: Pranab Mukherjee

Mukherjee greeted teachers on the occasion and said students should be encouraged to ask questions.

New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee said here on Thursday that Gross Happiness is no less important than Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and its basic foundation is education.

"The world today is not merely talking about Gross Domestic Product, the world wants more. A new concept has come that GDP is important but side by side Gross Happiness is also important and its basic foundation is education," said Mukherjee.

He was speaking at the launch of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia's book titled 'Shiksha' here on Teachers' Day on Thursday.

He also thanked Sisodia for his book saying, "I thank you for writing a book not for research scholars but for ordinary teachers and practitioners in the field of education. A book like this is important during a time like this and it will be beneficial for teachers, officials and educators."