Friday, Sep 06, 2019 | Last Update : 10:50 AM IST

India, All India

Faith in judiciary has been restored after SC's verdict: Mufti's daughter

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 6, 2019, 10:02 am IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2019, 10:05 am IST

'This time when I go, I will not let them harass me or intimidate me as I have the backing of the Supreme Court,' Sana said.

In her petition to the Supreme Court, Sana Iltija Javed had said she was worried about her mother's health since she had not met her in a month. (Photo: File)
 In her petition to the Supreme Court, Sana Iltija Javed had said she was worried about her mother's health since she had not met her in a month. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Sana Iltija Javed, who was on Thursday allowed by the Supreme Court to meet his mother, welcomed the verdict and said that her faith in the judiciary had been restored.

In her petition to the Supreme Court, Sana Iltija Javed had said she was worried about her mother's health since she had not met her in a month.

Explaining why she moved the court, she said, “When the government of India doesn't give me my fundamental right, my civil liberties, I have no other alternative but to knock at the doors of the judiciary which I have immense faith in. My faith in the judiciary has been restored after today's verdict.”

Read | SC allows Mufti's daughter to travel to Srinagar, meet her

Sana Javed was also placed under detention as well till August 22. She said that there was not a single day when she requested the authorities to meet her mother or talk to her on phone. But all requests were turned down.

"This time when I go, I will not let them harass me or intimidate me as I have the backing of the Supreme Court. They can't harass me the way they did those two weeks I was in Kashmir," she said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was arrested along with hundreds of other politicians on August 4 as a precaution to avoid any trouble over the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Last month, Javed had written to Home Minister Amit Shah that Kashmiris had been "caged like animals and deprived of basic human rights" since the security and communications lockdown began.

Tags: supreme court, mehbooba mufti, sana iltija javed, article 370
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The family refused to reveal the age of the girl and police is ascertaining whether the girl is a minor. (Photo: Representational)

Uttar Pradesh girl gets death threat for riding bike

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s disgruntled MLA Alka Lamba announces her exit from party on Friday with a tweet saying it was

AAP MLA Alka Lamba quits party, says 'time to say good bye'

The incident was followed by a turn of events where the deceased identified as Ram Charan (9) asked his uncle Srinivas to buy him a birthday cake. Srinivas sent them a poisoned cake. (Photo: FIle)

T'gana: Poisoned birthday cake leaves 2 dead, 2 hospitalised in Siddipet

A delegation of New Development Bank (NDB) met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Tadepalli residence. (Photo: File)

NDB to provide Rs 6,000 crore loan to Andhra Pradesh for social infrastructure projects

MOST POPULAR

1

New iPhone 11 trailer released; first look at Apple’s gorgeous design

2

Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; here's how netizens reacted

3

How important is Hong Kong to the rest Of China? An explainer

4

iPhone 11 series to be named iPhone 11R, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro

5

Justin Bieber spends quality time with wife Hailey on the beach; see pics

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and others visited Business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house, Antilia in Mumbai to seek lord Ganesha's blessings. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Aamir, Ranbir-Alia, Madhuri, Katrina & others visit Ambani's Antilia for Ganpati

Last night, Bollywood as well as TV celebrities like Sonu Sood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Dutt and others welcomed Lord Ganesha at home for the 11-day Ganpati festival. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Shilpa, Sonu, Vivek & others bring Ganpati Bappa home

Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Tara Sutaria, Nora Fatehi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Ira Khan and others were spotted in stylish avatar in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Alia, Shraddha, Tara, Sara & others step out in style

Renowned filmmaker and actor, Mahesh Manjrekar's youngest daughter, Saiee Manjrekar is all set to make a Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in his next, cop-drama, Dabangg 3. So let's read the details about this new girl in B-town here. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Meet Saiee Manjrekar - A love interest of Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3'

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham