Bihar MLA Anant Singh in fresh trouble

Voice sample tests positive in planning contractor’s murder.

Patna: Gangster turned politician and independent MLA Anant Singh has landed into a fresh controversy as forensic science laboratory (FSL) team finds his voice in the audio clip in which he was heard discussing murder plans with a man.

Officials said that the voice test was conducted to find whether he was involved in planning an attack on a local contractor.

His supporters, however, dismissed the allegations and said that “the fake report was released by the police”. They said, “The voice sample was sent to Hyderabad FSL but the Patna police changed the report and released it to implicate Anant Singh in a false case”.

Based on the FSL report, the Patna police may seek his remand for further investigation in the case. Anant Singh who has been booked under UAPA following the recovery of AK 47 and explosives from his house had given his voice sample before he was arrested last month.

In August, the police had recovered AK-47 and a huge cache of ammunition from the residence of independent MLA Anant Singh. The availability of AK-47 has raised alarm about his possible connection with groups who have been involved with a gun-running racket in Bihar and other neighbouring states.

The AK-47 rifle and other ammunitions recovered from his house were found wrapped in a carbon package to avoid being detected by X-ray machines and metal detectors.

Anant Singh, popularly known as Chotey Sarkar by his supporters had contested and won 2005 and 2010 Assembly elections as a JD (U) nominee. He, however, parted his ways with chief minister Nitish Kumar in September 2015 after JD (U) got into an alliance with RJD in Bihar.

The police record suggests that Anant Singh has more than 20 criminal cases pending against him including murder, kidnapping, and possession of illegal arms. In June 2015 Anant Singh residences in Mokama and Patna were raided in connection with a case related to kidnapping and murder.