Friday, Sep 06, 2019 | Last Update : 01:14 PM IST

India, All India

Ahead of Chandrayaan-2’s landing, ISRO releases funny cartoon

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 6, 2019, 12:13 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2019, 12:13 pm IST

The lander is expected to touch down near the South Pole of the moon in the early hours of Saturday morning.

ISRO took to social media to post a cartoon in which the orbiter wishes the lander good luck for the landing. (Photo: ISRO)
 ISRO took to social media to post a cartoon in which the orbiter wishes the lander good luck for the landing. (Photo: ISRO)

Bengaluru: As India prepares to make history by becoming the fourth country to successfully complete soft landing on the moon, ISRO took to social media to post a cartoon in which the orbiter wishes the lander good luck for the landing.

"It was great travelling with you so far Vikram. Best of luck! I hope you reach the South Pole soon," the lunar orbiter says as it releases lander Vikram, which replies, "It was quite the journey indeed! I'll see you around - in the orbit."

"We have the same wishes for Vikram, Orbiter," ISRO adds to this imagined conversation.

Here is the cartoon: 

Lander was successfully separated from the orbiter at 1:15 pm on Monday. It has already performed two manoeuvres to lower its altitude for a perfect touchdown between 1:30 am and 2:30 am on Saturday.

The lander is expected to touch down near the South Pole of the moon in the early hours of Saturday morning. The achievement will propel the nation into an elite club that counts China, the United States and Russia as the only other members.

Tags: isro, chandrayaan-2
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The SC also asked the trial judge to tell if more time was needed to conclude the hearing. (Photo: File)

Make AIIMS temporary court to record her statement, says SC in Unnao rape case

On Friday, in a tweet, Surjewala shared an undated video of a speech by Modi during his tenure as Gujarat CM in which he made scathing remarks on the value of the rupee under the Manmohan Singh government. (Photo: PTI)

Surjewala claims B'deshi taka beat rupee, deletes tweet after netizens point out mistake

A man allegedly set his motorbike on fire after Delhi traffic police issued a challan to him for violating traffic rules in Sheikh Sarai area on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Furious over being fined for drunk driving, Delhi man sets motorbike on fire

Annadurai said that all preparations are in place and all commands have been uplinked and verified by the ground systems. (Photo: Social Media)

'Critical event not just for India but for whole world,' says man behind Chandrayaan-1

MOST POPULAR

1

Reliance rolls out JioFiber, offering minimum 100 Mpbs speed for Rs 699 a month

2

Facebook Dating kicks off!

3

New iPhone 11 trailer released; first look at Apple’s gorgeous design

4

Mumbai skyscraper turns into 'waterfall'; here's how netizens reacted

5

How important is Hong Kong to the rest Of China? An explainer

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham